Ingredients

3 cups frozen white grapes

2 packed cups baby spinach

1½ cups strong brewed green tea, cooled

1 medium ripe avocado

2 tsp honey

Method

1. Combine grapes, spinach, green tea, avocado and honey in a blender; blend until smooth.

2. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by Eating Well

