Recipe: Spinach salad with avocado-ranch dressing

Ingredients
1 ripe avocado (halved, pitted & divided)
½ cup buttermilk
2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tbsp white vinegar
½ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cracked pepper
140g to 170g package baby spinach (about 8 cups)
1 medium red bell pepper, sliced
425g can chickpeas, rinsed
For meat lovers, add biltong or seared steak pieces
Method
1. Scoop one avocado half into a blender; add buttermilk, dill, vinegar, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
2. Puree until smooth.
3. Cut the remaining avocado half into chunks.
4. Combine spinach, bell pepper and chickpeas in a large bowl.
5. Add the dressing; toss to coat.
6. Plate and top with the chopped avocado.
Recipe supplied by Eating Well
