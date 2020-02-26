Recipe: Spinach salad with avocado-ranch dressing

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado (halved, pitted & divided)

½ cup buttermilk

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp white vinegar

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cracked pepper

140g to 170g package baby spinach (about 8 cups)

1 medium red bell pepper, sliced

425g can chickpeas, rinsed

For meat lovers, add biltong or seared steak pieces

Method

1. Scoop one avocado half into a blender; add buttermilk, dill, vinegar, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

2. Puree until smooth.

3. Cut the remaining avocado half into chunks.

4. Combine spinach, bell pepper and chickpeas in a large bowl.

5. Add the dressing; toss to coat.

6. Plate and top with the chopped avocado.

Recipe supplied by Eating Well

