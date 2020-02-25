Lock, stock and wine barrel: Tops at Spar Wine Show 2020

South Africa’s largest and most loved travelling “try-and-buy” wine show – the Tops at Spar Wine Show – is back, opening the door to a taste of what the winelands has to offer.

Its 14-year legacy continues with seven spectacular events to showcase the most sought-after and enjoyed wines throughout South Africa.

Andrew Douglas, owner and producer of the wine show, says: “We invite our guests to step into the South African winelands: to experience the beautiful landscapes, drink in the rich aromas, meet the colourful characters, and most of all, indulge in our globally celebrated wines.”

The Winederland Tour kicks off in Durban from 7 to 9 May, from 4 to 6 June in Johannesburg, in Cape Town from 9 to 11 July, in Port Elizabeth from 30 July to 1 August, in Pretoria from 1 to 3 October, in East London from 5 to 7 November, and ends off in Nelspruit from 26 to 28 November.

Mark Robinson, Spar Group liquor manager, adds: “The Spar Group will be expanding its presence to include a food element, which we’ll be launching at the Durban event.”

The show’s much-loved attractions are all returning.

Keep an eye out on www.wineshow.co.za for ticket sales going live in your area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.