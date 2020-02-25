Recipe: Avocado, citrus & rocket salad

Ingredients
1 chopped avocado
2 small tangerines, peeled and sliced
1 medium blood orange, peeled and sliced
3 cups packed baby rocket
2 tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp chopped tarragon
2 tsp finely chopped jalapeño
¼ teaspoon salt
Method
1. Combine tangerines, orange, rocket, lime juice, olive oil, tarragon, jalapeño and salt in a medium bowl.
2. Gently stir in avocado. Serve.
Recipe supplied by Liz Mervosh for Eating Well
