Recipe: Avocado, citrus & rocket salad

Avocado, citrus & rocket salad. Picture: Supplied

The buttery green goodness of avocado makes this mixed citrus salad a stunning side for any meal.

Ingredients

1 chopped avocado
2 small tangerines, peeled and sliced
1 medium blood orange, peeled and sliced
3 cups packed baby rocket
2 tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp chopped tarragon
2 tsp finely chopped jalapeño
¼ teaspoon salt

Method

1. Combine tangerines, orange, rocket, lime juice, olive oil, tarragon, jalapeño and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Gently stir in avocado. Serve.

Recipe supplied by Liz Mervosh for Eating Well

