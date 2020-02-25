Recipe: Avocado, citrus & rocket salad

Ingredients

1 chopped avocado

2 small tangerines, peeled and sliced

1 medium blood orange, peeled and sliced

3 cups packed baby rocket

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

2 tsp finely chopped jalapeño

¼ teaspoon salt

Method

1. Combine tangerines, orange, rocket, lime juice, olive oil, tarragon, jalapeño and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Gently stir in avocado. Serve.

Recipe supplied by Liz Mervosh for Eating Well

