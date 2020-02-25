WATCH: Manaka serves coffee with horns

Manaka Coffee is a South African owned coffee roaster based in Gauteng.

With an expanding distribution network across the country, this boutique offering is fast becoming one of the premier local coffee brands.

Owned by childhood friends, an experienced roaster with over 16 years experience and a prolific restauranteur, Manaka Coffee’s brand of coffee and signature style is ingratiating itself with local consumers with curated outlets in Midrand.

The Citizen’s multimedia producer Refilwe Modise caught up with the Manaka Coffee team on their new venture located at their newly opened outlet on Allandale Road, Midrand.

Music by Mizuki.

