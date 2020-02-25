Recipe: Avocado green smoothie

Ingredients
1 ripe avocado
1¼ cups cold unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk beverage
1 ripe banana
1 sweet apple, sliced
½ large or 1 small stalk celery, chopped
2 cups lightly packed kale leaves or spinach
2.5cm piece peeled fresh ginger
8 ice cubes
Method
1. Blend milk beverage, avocado, banana, apple, celery, kale (or spinach), ginger and ice in a blender until very smooth.
2. Enjoy!
Recipe supplied by Jason Mraz for Eating Well
