food and drink 25.2.2020 10:59 am

Recipe: Avocado green smoothie

Citizen reporter
Recipe: Avocado green smoothie

Avocado green smoothie. Picture: Supplied

Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds to turn this into a meal in a glass.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado
1¼ cups cold unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk beverage
1 ripe banana
1 sweet apple, sliced
½ large or 1 small stalk celery, chopped
2 cups lightly packed kale leaves or spinach
2.5cm piece peeled fresh ginger
8 ice cubes

Method

1. Blend milk beverage, avocado, banana, apple, celery, kale (or spinach), ginger and ice in a blender until very smooth.

2. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Jason Mraz for Eating Well

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Avocado, citrus & rocket salad 25.2.2020
Recipe: Basil lemonade 18.2.2020
Recipe: Cucumber-mint-spritzer 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 