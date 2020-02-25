Recipe: Avocado green smoothie

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1¼ cups cold unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk beverage

1 ripe banana

1 sweet apple, sliced

½ large or 1 small stalk celery, chopped

2 cups lightly packed kale leaves or spinach

2.5cm piece peeled fresh ginger

8 ice cubes

Method

1. Blend milk beverage, avocado, banana, apple, celery, kale (or spinach), ginger and ice in a blender until very smooth.

2. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Jason Mraz for Eating Well

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.