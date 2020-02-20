Maps Maponyane’s Buns Out named one of world’s best burger joints

Maps Maponyane’s burger joint in Linden, Johannesburg has been named by Bloomberg as one of the best burger restaurants in the world.

The publication ranked some of the best burger spots around the world in their list of “The World’s Best Burgers as Picked by Stars of Gastronomy”.

Michelin-star chefs and culinary experts around the world were asked to choose their favourite burger joint.

The list mainly features eateries in the United States, Europe and Asia, but one proudly African entry stands out.

Chef and TV presenter Lorna Maseko picked Buns Out, which opened its doors in September 2019.

She praised the restaurant for its menu as well as its humourous branding.

“This new joint in suburban Linden is the first of actor and TV celebrity Maps Maponyane. It has attracted a lot of media attention.

“There are about a dozen burgers, including vegetarian and vegan options. Quirky names include Is It Brie You’re Looking For?” she said.

Maponyane also opened a second Buns Out restaurant in Durban last month.

