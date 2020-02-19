Recipe: Turkey & cheddar lettuce wraps

Ingredients
¼ cup mayonnaise
3 tbsp chopped dill pickle
2 tsp whole-grain mustard
8 large green-leaf lettuce leaves
340g sliced turkey
113g sliced sharp Cheddar cheese
8 slices tomato
Method
1. Stir mayonnaise, pickle and mustard together in a small bowl.
2. Overlap 2 lettuce leaves on a clean cutting board.
3. Spread a generous 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise mixture over the lettuce.
3. Top with a quarter (85g) of the turkey, 2 slices (28g) cheese and 2 tomato slices.
4. Roll into a wrap, then cut in half.
5. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well
