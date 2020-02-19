Recipe: Turkey & cheddar lettuce wraps

Ingredients

¼ cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp chopped dill pickle

2 tsp whole-grain mustard

8 large green-leaf lettuce leaves

340g sliced turkey

113g sliced sharp Cheddar cheese

8 slices tomato

Method

1. Stir mayonnaise, pickle and mustard together in a small bowl.

2. Overlap 2 lettuce leaves on a clean cutting board.

3. Spread a generous 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise mixture over the lettuce.

3. Top with a quarter (85g) of the turkey, 2 slices (28g) cheese and 2 tomato slices.

4. Roll into a wrap, then cut in half.

5. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well

