Recipe: Basil lemonade

Ingredients

1¼ cups fresh lemon juice (from about 8 lemons), plus lemon slices for garnish

½ cup honey or agave syrup

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

3 cups cold water

Ice cubes

Method

1. Place lemon juice, honey and basil in a blender and blend until very smooth.

2. Pass through a strainer into a pitcher or large jar.

3. Add water and chill until ready to serve.

4. Serve over ice, garnished with lemon slices and basil leaves.

Recipe supplied by Sylvia Fountaine for Eating Well

