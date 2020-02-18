Lock, stock and wine barrel: Genevive MCC proe party

Harvest season is here and again it’s a celebration.

But the makers of Genevieve MCC will celebrate the bounty of harvest at a post-harvest proe (tasting) party.

This fling will feature a tasting of top-notch cap classique wine over lunch at owner Melissa Nelsen’s farm near Bot River on 7 March.

The whole idea is that visitors will get to know more about the 2020 harvest and taste older vintages of Genevieve MCCs, alongside some of the more recent releases.

Also, it’s the winelands so you can also experience a food and wine celebration with a sit-down harvest table feast.

This is a cornerstone event for sparkling wine lovers.

“Cap classique, like the best wines, takes time to make and reflects the seasons. To open a bottle is to taste the sunshine of a particular year and that’s what’s on offer at the proe party.”

A large part of the excitement for this tasting is that it will happen at the home of Genevieve MCC, a venue that will be new to many.

For years, grapes for Genevieve MCC came from pockets of chardonnay across the region, albeit always from Bot River.

In 2017 however, Genevieve MCC finally found a home when Nelsen discovered a working farm where her dream for a space to give visitors the MCC experience became a reality.

The history of the wine started in 2010, when the first Genevieve MCC was released. Nelsen had always had a love for bubbly and when the opportunity arose to make it, she jumped at it.

Genevieve is Nelsen’s second name and the patron saint of Paris, making Genevieve MCC the perfect link between great SA cap classique made in the style of champagne.

Ticket prices: R450 pp

Time: 12.30pm-3pm

Date: Saturday, 7 March

