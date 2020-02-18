Recipe: Cucumber-mint-spritzer

Ingredients

3 mini cucumbers

6 leaves fresh mint, plus sprigs for garnish

2 lemons or limes

1 litre lemon soda

Ice cubes

Method

1. Slice cucumbers into thin ribbons or disks using a mandoline or vegetable peeler.

2. Place in a pitcher. Add mint leaves and gently muddle.

3. Squeeze juice from 1½ lemons into the pitcher, reserving the other half for garnish.

4. Stir in soda.

5. Serve over ice, garnished with mint sprigs and lemon slices, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Sylvia Fountaine for Eating Well

