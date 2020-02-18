food and drink 18.2.2020 11:16 am

Recipe: Cucumber-mint-spritzer

Cucumber-mint-spritzer. Picture: Supplied

This delightfully refreshing spritzer is perfect for a summer afternoon. Add some gin for a little buzz.

Ingredients

3 mini cucumbers
6 leaves fresh mint, plus sprigs for garnish
2 lemons or limes
1 litre lemon soda
Ice cubes

Method

1. Slice cucumbers into thin ribbons or disks using a mandoline or vegetable peeler.

2. Place in a pitcher. Add mint leaves and gently muddle.

3. Squeeze juice from 1½ lemons into the pitcher, reserving the other half for garnish.

4. Stir in soda.

5. Serve over ice, garnished with mint sprigs and lemon slices, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Sylvia Fountaine for Eating Well

