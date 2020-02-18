food and drink 18.2.2020 10:47 am

Recipe: Dilly pickled snap peas

Dilly pickled snap peas. Picture: Supplied

Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.

Ingredients

1 cup white vinegar
1 cup water
2 tbsp salt
2 large cloves garlic, sliced
1 tsp dill seed
1 tsp mustard seed
½ tsp crushed red pepper
450g sugar snap peas, trimmed
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

Method

1. Combine vinegar, water and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. Cook, stirring, until the salt dissolves, about 2 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and add garlic, dill seed, mustard seed and crushed red pepper.

4. Add peas to the brine and let marinate, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

5. Drain. Toss the peas with dill.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

