Recipe: Dilly pickled snap peas

Ingredients

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

2 tbsp salt

2 large cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp dill seed

1 tsp mustard seed

½ tsp crushed red pepper

450g sugar snap peas, trimmed

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

Method

1. Combine vinegar, water and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. Cook, stirring, until the salt dissolves, about 2 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and add garlic, dill seed, mustard seed and crushed red pepper.

4. Add peas to the brine and let marinate, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

5. Drain. Toss the peas with dill.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.