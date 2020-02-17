WATCH: How to make exotic vegetable tacos at home

These cornflour shells can be had soft or hard, filled with the choicest of vegetables.

Exotic vegetable tacos combine the goodness of vegetables like gherkins and olives, topped with grated cheese and sour cream and with two delightful salsa sauces – the pineapple vodka salsa and the regular salsa.

The recipe for these hard-shell tacos by Diwas Wadhera, executive chef at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar in India, will make you want more.

