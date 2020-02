The key to this recipe is how you cook the store-bought gnocchi: No need to boil. Just sear them until they are crisp and golden on the outside, and their insides will stay chewy. The resulting texture is reminiscent of fried dough. Shelf-stable and refrigerated gnocchi will both work here, but the shelf-stable ones do crisp up a bit better. TIME: 20 MINUTES YIELD: 4 SERVINGS 1 pound brussels sprouts 1 lemon 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt and black pepper 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes 1 (18-ounce) package shelf-stable or refrigerated potato gnocchi 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced into...

The key to this recipe is how you cook the store-bought gnocchi: No need to boil. Just sear them until they are crisp and golden on the outside, and their insides will stay chewy. The resulting texture is reminiscent of fried dough. Shelf-stable and refrigerated gnocchi will both work here, but the shelf-stable ones do crisp up a bit better.

TIME: 20 MINUTES

YIELD: 4 SERVINGS

1 pound brussels sprouts

1 lemon

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

1 (18-ounce) package shelf-stable or refrigerated potato gnocchi

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced into 6 pieces

1/2 teaspoon honey

Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

1. Trim and halve the brussels sprouts. Using a vegetable peeler, peel thick strips of lemon zest, then coarsely chop. (You should have about 2 teaspoons chopped zest.)

2. In a large (preferably 12-inch) skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high. Add the brussels sprouts, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper, then arrange the brussels sprouts in an even layer, cut-side down. Scatter the lemon zest over the top and cook, undisturbed, until the brussels sprouts are well browned underneath, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the red-pepper flakes, stir and cook until the brussels sprouts are crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

3. In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Break up any gnocchi that are stuck together, add them to the pan and cook, covered and undisturbed, until golden brown on one side, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the butter and honey, season with salt and a generous amount of black pepper, and cook, stirring, until the butter is golden, nutty smelling and foaming, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the brussels sprouts until warmed through. Serve with grated Parmesan.

