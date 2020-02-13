Recipe: Honeyed nectarine filled pancakes

Pancakes

2 cups sifted flour

2 extra large eggs

250ml milk

125ml vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp caster sugar

250ml soda water or sparkling water

Method

1. In the bowl of a food processor, place all the ingredients except the soda water. Blend together well.

2. Now add the soda water and blend.

3. Rest the batter for 30 minutes before making the pancakes.

4. Spray a frying pan with nonstick cooking spray.

5. Heat the pan to a medium high heat.

6. Ladle some batter into the pan and swirl to coat the base of the pan.

7. Cook for one minute each side and then place the cooked pancake onto a plate.

8. Continue till you have used up all the batter.

Honeyed nectarine filling

10 large nectarines

100g butter

75g caster sugar

3 tbsp honey

Pinch of salt

100g roughly chopped almonds

2 tbsp water if needed

250g softened cream cheese

125ml fresh cream

Method

1. Destone and cut the nectarines into small blocks. Set aside until needed.

2. In a large frying pan place the butter, sugar and honey; heat gently until sugar starts to melt.

3. Stir the nuts and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

4. Add the nectarines and stir to coat with the sugar mixture; add a little water if needed.

5. Simmer for 4 minutes, remove from the heat.

6. Lay the pancakes out onto a flat surface.

7. Divide the nectarine filling in half, reserving the remaining half to garnish the top of the pancakes with.

8. Stir the cream cheese and cream into the other half of the nectarine mixture.

9. Place some filling down the centre of each pancake and roll into a cigar.

10. Place onto a serving plate, spoon over some of the cooked nectarine mixture, dust with icing sugar, garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and serve.

Recipe supplied by Jenny Morris

