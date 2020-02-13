Recipe: Raspberry & gin sorbet

Fresh, frozen, whipped into a dessert or in a sauce, raspberries are among the tastiest and most versatile fruits.
With raspberries being the colour of Cupid’s heart and in abundance, The Table Bay’s executive chef Keshan Rambarun has been experimenting in the kitchen to create a nice Valentine’s treat with a naughty streak.
Ingredients
200g sugar
450ml water
60ml gin
500g raspberry puree
Sprig of mint
Method
1. Heat all the ingredients together in a saucepan.
2. Leave to cool in the fridge.
3. Once cooled, churn in an ice cream maker.
4. Wait four hours, when it will be ready to eat.
5. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint.
