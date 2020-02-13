food and drink 13.2.2020 01:12 pm

Recipe: Raspberry & gin sorbet

Citizen reporter
Recipe: Raspberry & gin sorbet

Raspberry & gin sorbet. Picture: Supplied

This dessert has all the sweetness of raspberries delightfully balanced with a flirt of gin.

Fresh, frozen, whipped into a dessert or in a sauce, raspberries are among the tastiest and most versatile fruits.

With raspberries being the colour of Cupid’s heart and in abundance, The Table Bay’s executive chef Keshan Rambarun has been experimenting in the kitchen to create a nice Valentine’s treat with a naughty streak.

Ingredients

200g sugar
450ml water
60ml gin
500g raspberry puree
Sprig of mint

Method

1. Heat all the ingredients together in a saucepan.

2. Leave to cool in the fridge.

3. Once cooled, churn in an ice cream maker.

4. Wait four hours, when it will be ready to eat.

5. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Six romance novels to read this Valentine’s Day 13.2.2020
WATCH: How noodles are eaten around the world 12.2.2020
Recipe: Upside-down nectarine cake 12.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 