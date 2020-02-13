Recipe: Raspberry & gin sorbet

Fresh, frozen, whipped into a dessert or in a sauce, raspberries are among the tastiest and most versatile fruits.

With raspberries being the colour of Cupid’s heart and in abundance, The Table Bay’s executive chef Keshan Rambarun has been experimenting in the kitchen to create a nice Valentine’s treat with a naughty streak.

Ingredients

200g sugar

450ml water

60ml gin

500g raspberry puree

Sprig of mint

Method

1. Heat all the ingredients together in a saucepan.

2. Leave to cool in the fridge.

3. Once cooled, churn in an ice cream maker.

4. Wait four hours, when it will be ready to eat.

5. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint.

