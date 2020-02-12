Recipe: Upside-down nectarine cake

Before you start making the cake, line the base of a 23cm springform cake tin with greaseproof paper and spray the tin well with cooking spray.

Set the oven to 170°C and you are ready to start baking.

Ingredients

Nectarines

4 plump, firm but juicy nectarines

Butter, at room temperature

4 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1. Slice the nectarines and place them in a bowl.

2. Add the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon and toss together gently to coat well.

3. Arrange the sliced nectarines in a decorative pattern on the base of your baking tin.

4. Continue to make the cake batter.

Cake

2 cups flour sifted three times

2 tbsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

125ml orange juice

125ml hot water

1¾ cups sugar

2 tbsp orange zest

250ml cooking oil

6 eggs, separated

Method

1. Whip six egg whites to stiff peaks. Set aside and continue with the rest of the cake.

2. Mix the orange juice and hot water together, and pour into a large bowl.

3. Add the sugar and orange zest; stir together well.

4. Beat the egg yolks and add to the bowl followed by the oil. Give it a good stir.

5. Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a separate bowl. Stir to combine.

6. Mix together the flour and egg mixture, and then stir in a few spoons of the egg white.

7. Once that is mixed in, gently fold in the remaining egg white.

8. Pour the cake batter evenly over the nectarines in the cake tin and bake for about 40-45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.

9. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before running a knife around the rim of the tin and releasing it. Invert onto your serving plate, nectarines facing upwards.

10. Serve warm or cold on its own, or with thick and creamy Greek yoghurt. Mascarpone cheese and vanilla ice cream would also do the trick.

Recipe supplied by Jenny Morris

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.