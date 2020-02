Ingredients

30ml vodka

1 tbsp Triple Sec

1 tbsp lime juice

30ml cranberry juice

Lemon peel to garnish

Method

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add all the ingredients.

3. Shake well and strain into a martini glass.

4. Garnish with a sliver of lemon peel and enjoy.

DISCLAIMER: The Citizen does not endorse underage drinking. Enjoy responsibly. This recipe is not for persons under the age of 18.

