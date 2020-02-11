food and drink 11.2.2020 08:45 pm

South Africans unhappy with Lay’s salt & vinegar being discontinued

Customers are complaining they were not even consulted when the decision was made.

South Africans have learnt the news that Lay’s has discontinued its salt & vinegar flavour and they’re not impressed.

A fan of the flavour took to social media to ask why they had been struggling to find it in stores, only to be told it had been discontinued.

Lay’s responded: “Unfortunately, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavour has been discontinued and will no longer be available in the market. We however invite you to try our new Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too.”

But South Africans were not impressed and took to social media to voice their frustrations. The flavour has been trending since.

Twitter user @studdybear wrote: “No more Salt and Vinegar chips is like an ice cream company saying no more Vanilla ice cream or or a beverage company saying no more coke flavour,” while @Mongo248 said: “Nah nah nah! Who approved? I just thought the stores had run out waitse. @LAYS. You can’t do this. We love salt and vinegar.”

Others have complained about the lack of consultation before pulling the flavour off the shelves.

