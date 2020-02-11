South Africans unhappy with Lay’s salt & vinegar being discontinued

South Africans have learnt the news that Lay’s has discontinued its salt & vinegar flavour and they’re not impressed.

A fan of the flavour took to social media to ask why they had been struggling to find it in stores, only to be told it had been discontinued.

Lay’s responded: “Unfortunately, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavour has been discontinued and will no longer be available in the market. We however invite you to try our new Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too.”

But South Africans were not impressed and took to social media to voice their frustrations. The flavour has been trending since.

Twitter user @studdybear wrote: “No more Salt and Vinegar chips is like an ice cream company saying no more Vanilla ice cream or or a beverage company saying no more coke flavour,” while @Mongo248 said: “Nah nah nah! Who approved? I just thought the stores had run out waitse. @LAYS. You can’t do this. We love salt and vinegar.”

Others have complained about the lack of consultation before pulling the flavour off the shelves.

Guys @LaysSouthAfrica decided to discontinue their Salt & Vinegar potato chips flavour. Haibo ku couldeke njani?

Yoh I'm so devastated… ????????

I feel like ndibhujelwe yhuuu. RT is you gonna miss the flavour too coz I need bereavement support yho ha.a … ???????? pic.twitter.com/tJCgxtie6M — 4 The Khaltsha (????TWEET)???? (@geraldearth) February 11, 2020

#Lays Salt&Vinegar chips to be discontinued ????????????????. I always swore by these chips to cure my flu and return my sense of taste. I would eat a whole bag of lays with a 2litre of stoney ginger beer. It did the trick always ???????????? — HIV+ Singles Joburg (@HivJoburg) February 11, 2020

