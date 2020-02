Ingredients

1 shot pineapple vodka

118ml pineapple juice

22ml grenadine

Method

1. Add the grenadine and then gently fill your glass with ice before adding Smirnoff and pineapple juice. Enjoy!

DISCLAIMER: The Citizen does not endorse underage drinking. Enjoy responsibly. This recipe is not for persons under the age of 18.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.