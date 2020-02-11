food and drink 11.2.2020 11:02 am

Recipe: Mzansi Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary cocktail. Picture: iStock

This local take on the legendary Bloody Mary is boozy yet filled with the healthy goodness of tomato juice.

Ingredients

30ml vodka
120ml tomato juice
1 tbsp Worcester sauce
½ tbsp Tabasco sauce
Pinch salt (optional)
Cracked black pepper
Lemon slice to garnish
Celery to garnish

Method

1. Pour all your ingredients over ice in a highball glass and stir really well.

2. Garnish with lemon slice and celery, and enjoy.

DISCLAIMER: The Citizen does not endorse underage drinking. Enjoy responsibly. This recipe is not for persons under the age of 18.

