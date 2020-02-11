Recipe: Mzansi Bloody Mary

Ingredients

30ml vodka

120ml tomato juice

1 tbsp Worcester sauce

½ tbsp Tabasco sauce

Pinch salt (optional)

Cracked black pepper

Lemon slice to garnish

Celery to garnish

Method

1. Pour all your ingredients over ice in a highball glass and stir really well.

2. Garnish with lemon slice and celery, and enjoy.

DISCLAIMER: The Citizen does not endorse underage drinking. Enjoy responsibly. This recipe is not for persons under the age of 18.

