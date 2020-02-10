Recipe: Plum and almond tart

You don’t need to spend a fortune to make your special someone feel great.

With stone fruit in full season, preparing a delicious, romantic sweet treat at home is as easy as peaches, plums and nectarines.

Ingredients

Plums

6 ripe plums, halved

2 tbsp. castor sugar

½ cup water

Tart

½ cup castor sugar

200g butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla

2 large eggs, beaten

¼ cup self-raising flour

1 ½ cups ground almonds

Vanilla yoghurt (optional)

500g plain yoghurt

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Place the plums, cut side up, into a roasting dish, then sprinkle with sugar and water.

3. Place into the oven and roast for 20 minutes until the plums are tender.

4. Spray a 24cm loose bottom fluted tart tin.

5. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

6. Beat in eggs, a little at a time, then mix in the flour.

7. Mix together the flour and almonds, then fold into the wet ingredients.

8. Transfer mixture into the tin then arrange the plums on top, cut side up.

9. Bake tart for 45 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

10. Remove from the oven. Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then remove tart from the tin and leave to cool completely.

11. Mix together the yoghurt, icing sugar and vanilla then serve with the tart, dusted with icing sugar.

Recipe supplied by Zola Nene

