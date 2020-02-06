Beijing to open a ‘Universal Wine Museum’ in 2021

At a time when China is expected to become the second largest wine market after the United States by 2021, the capital of the Middle Kingdom is planning to educate residents and tourists in the culture of winemaking.

A vast museum, which will be located in the heart of a village entirely dedicated to all things oenological, is due to open next year.

Clustered buildings, cubist lines, structures in stone … the iconic medieval village of Saint-Emilion, which is a Unesco world heritage site, has provided the main source of inspiration for the future Universal Wine Museum in Beijing.

The project aims to become the main centre in China and Asia for all things relating to wine.

At only 40 kilometres from the Forbidden City, an 18,000-square-metre site has been reserved for the future pedagogical resource, which will offer a comprehensive introduction to oenology and wine culture.

Drawing extensively on the architecture of Saint-Emilion, the new complex, which will be set in a sea of vines, will feature a tower and a cloister.

Visitors to the future tourist attraction will be invited on a tour covering 6,700 square metres that will elucidate all the aspects of winemaking, as well as the long history of a drink that is for many western civilisations a key aspect of the art of living.

The new facility will offer multi-sensory exhibits to educate visitors on all aspects of wine tasting, including the balance of acidity and sweetness and the expression of tannins. It will also be home to a school, where students can embark on courses to develop their understanding of how to pair and serve wine, a cellar and a gourmet restaurant.

The Beijing Universal Wine Museum aims to welcome half a million visitors in its first year.

Building work is set to begin next April. It will be the first step in a plan that has been developed over the last two years, points out the museum’s president and founder, Weinxing Tang, at a presentation of the project.

Future tourist destination

The museum will be just one destination in a wine village extending over eight square kilometres, where travellers will have the opportunity to spend several days exploring the world of Bacchus.

There are plans for a luxury hotel to be built at the foot of Mount Wulan, while more budget-conscious visitors can opt for a second, more affordable establishment.

Visiting families can reserve weekend cottages at the village’s educational farm and riding stables. Last but not least, there will be a mall with stores and restaurants, which will once again be inspired by French urban architecture.

Although China is more traditionally oriented towards beer and strong liquor like maotai, wine is increasingly popular in the Middle Kingdom.

According to the 2018 Vinexpo study, the Chinese market accounts for 1.46 billion litres of wine per year, which makes it the world’s fifth largest.

It is also worth noting that the current level of consumption is expected to rise by 18.5% by 2021, just in time for the opening of Beijing’s new Universal Museum of Wine.

