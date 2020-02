Ingredients

1 large slice sweet potato (¼ inch thick)

⅓ cup cooked spinach

1 large egg, fried or poached

½ tsp sliced fresh chives

½ tsp hot sauce

Method

1. Toast sweet potato in a toaster or toaster oven until just cooked through and starting to brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

2. Top with spinach, egg, chives and hot sauce.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

