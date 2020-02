Ingredients

Method

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

½ cup finely chopped, thawed frozen artichoke hearts

1 sliced scallion

¼ tsp dried oregano

⅛ tsp ground pepper

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

2 large eggs, fried or poached

1. Heat oil in a small skillet.

2. Add artichoke hearts, scallion, oregano and pepper; sauté until hot.

3. Spread on toast and top with eggs.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

