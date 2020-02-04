Lock. stock and wine barrel: Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Crafted from different vineyard sites harvested at varying stages of ripeness, Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2019 is an unbridled expression of the singular Steenberg terroir, with each block imparting unique characteristics ranging from flinty, grassy, green pepper to gooseberry and ripe tropical flavours.

“The 2019 vintage enchants with aromas of fresh lime zest, elderflower, freshly cut grass and sweet bell pepper, while maintaining Steenberg’s distinctive minerality at its core.

“Its striking and juicy acidity, melded with Cape gooseberry and green melon is the signature of this vibrant and beautifully textured Sauvignon Blanc,” says cellar master Elunda Basson, who is in the throes of her first harvest at Steenberg after taking over the helm last year.

Steenberg’s distinctive terroir on the foothills of Steenberg Mountain can be attributed to the synergy between the cool prevailing southeasterly winds that blow off the ocean during summer months and lean soils of decomposed granite that impart the characteristic minerality to the wines.

The coastal breezes cool the vines, ensuring the grapes retain their signature bracing acidity and pure fruit character.

This cool-climate sauvignon blanc has an arresting and lively acidity which keeps it vibrant and fresh, allowing it to develop further over the next two to five years.

