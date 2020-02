Ingredients

¼ avocado

1 tbsp celery

½ tsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce

Pinch of salt

1 chopped hard-boiled egg

1 slice whole-wheat toast

Method

1. Mash avocado with celery, lemon juice, hot sauce and salt in a small bowl.

2. Mix in hard-boiled egg.

3. Spread on toast.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

