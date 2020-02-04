Recipe: Egg muffins

Makes approximately 8-10
Ingredients
- 10 rashers of bacon (optional)
- 8 eggs
- ½ cup of milk
- Your preferred filling – grated cheese, spinach, herbs, slices of tomato, mushrooms, asparagus or cooked sweet potato
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Method
Grease a muffin tin well with butter. Preheat oven to 175° C. In a bowl, beat the eggs and milk. If using bacon, wrap it inside the muffin tray to provide a casing. Divide the egg mixture equally between the holes. Add your preferred filling. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until crisp and golden. Leave to cool slightly before removing from the tray.
Originally appeared on Southlands Sun
