Portions: 16 squares

Prep time: 20 min

CHD: 1.5 g per portion

kJ: 240 kJ

Ingredients

1 packet: Sugar free, diet chocolate pudding

0.32 ml: Sugar

200 ml: Heavy cream

15 ml: Cacao powder, dissolved in 15 ml boiling water

50 ml: Crunchy peanut butter

Method

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly together. Put into an 8 cm x 8 cm pie dish. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Keep refrigerated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.