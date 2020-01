Its famous $5,000 (R73,000) cocktail features a 100-year-old Chartreuse, a gold-covered cherry, saffron, and more superluxurious ingredients.

But what is the real reason the drink costs a full $5,000?

Insider’s Emily Christian is on a mission to find out what makes this drink one of the priciest in New York City.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.