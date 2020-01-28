Recipe: Bloody Mary with shrimp

Ingredients
650ml tomato juice
1 tsp horseradish
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp lemon juice
10 dashes Tabasco
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
90ml vodka, optional
Ice cubes
4 cooked shrimp
Method
1. Shake tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Tabasco, pepper and vodka (if using) in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.
2. Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Bloody Mary between the glasses.
3. Garnish each drink with two shrimp.
