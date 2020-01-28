Recipe: Bloody Mary with shrimp

Ingredients

650ml tomato juice

1 tsp horseradish

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

10 dashes Tabasco

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

90ml vodka, optional

Ice cubes

4 cooked shrimp

Method

1. Shake tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Tabasco, pepper and vodka (if using) in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.

2. Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Bloody Mary between the glasses.

3. Garnish each drink with two shrimp.

