food and drink 28.1.2020 04:19 pm

Recipe: Bloody Mary with shrimp

Eating Well Magazine
Recipe: Bloody Mary with shrimp

Bloody Mary with shrimp. Picture: Supplied

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is delicious with or without vodka.

Ingredients

650ml tomato juice
1 tsp horseradish
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp lemon juice
10 dashes Tabasco
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
90ml vodka, optional
Ice cubes
4 cooked shrimp

Method

1. Shake tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Tabasco, pepper and vodka (if using) in a large glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.

2. Fill two tall glasses with ice and divide the Bloody Mary between the glasses.

3. Garnish each drink with two shrimp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Fattoush salad 28.1.2020
Recipe: Kiwi mint julep 28.1.2020
Recipe: Salmon-stuffed avocados 25.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 