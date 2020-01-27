Recipe: ‘Party-ready’ oysters

INGREDIENTS

12 fresh oysters, shucked

1 egg, whisked

1 Tbsp (15ml) milk

½ cup (125ml) flour

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper, milled

1/2 tsp (2.5ml) garlic powder

1 tsp (15ml) fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups (375ml) panko crumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

GARLIC BUTTER

½ cup butter

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 Tbsp (45ml) chopped parsley

A dollop of canna butter – at your preferred strength

METHOD

Place shucked oysters in a colander. Rinse lightly in cool water and pat dry in a clean tea towel. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk eggs and milk together.

Place flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and thyme together and stir to combine.

Place panko bread crumbs on a separate plate.

Place 2 – 3 oysters in flour seasoning and toss to coat.

Shake excess flour off seasoned oysters. Dip seasoned oysters in the egg mixture then roll in panko to coat.

Place breaded oysters on a baking tray pan. Repeat until all oysters are breaded.

Heat oil, about 2-3 cm deep in a shallow pan to a medium heat. Using a slotted spoon, gently place breaded oysters into the hot oil. Fry the oysters in small batches (3-4 oysters each) for about 15-30 seconds or until golden.

Carefully remove with a metal strainer onto a paper towel lined tray. Can be kept warm in an oven.

Heat butter and garlic in a saucepan. Season with pepper and whisk in parsley and canna-butter.

Serve panko crumbed oysters drizzled with your preferred amount of canna garlic butter.

TIP

Prefer it spicy? Add a little chilli powder to the seasoning flour.

For extra crunch: Add a few lightly fried capers just before serving.

Styled by Caro Gardner

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.