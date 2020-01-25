Recipe: Salmon-stuffed avocados

SERVES 4
TIME 30 min
LEVEL Medium
INGREDIENTS
½ cup each non-fat plain Greek yoghurt and diced celery
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 teaspoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and ground pepper
2 cans salmon, drained, flaked, skin and bones removed
2 avocados
Chopped chives for garnish
METHOD
1.Halve avocados lengthwise, remove pip, scoop 1 tablespoon flesh from each into a small bowl.
2. To the bowl combine the remaining ingredients and mix well.
3. Add salmon and toss gently. Fill each avocado with about 1/4 cup of the salmon mixture.
4. Garnish with chives. Enjoy.