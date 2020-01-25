Recipe: Salmon-stuffed avocados

SERVES 4

TIME 30 min

LEVEL Medium

INGREDIENTS

½ cup each non-fat plain Greek yoghurt and diced celery

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and ground pepper

2 cans salmon, drained, flaked, skin and bones removed

2 avocados

Chopped chives for garnish

METHOD

1.Halve avocados lengthwise, remove pip, scoop 1 tablespoon flesh from each into a small bowl.

2. To the bowl combine the remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Add salmon and toss gently. Fill each avocado with about 1/4 cup of the salmon mixture.

4. Garnish with chives. Enjoy.