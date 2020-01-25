food and drink 25.1.2020 09:50 am

Recipe: Salmon-stuffed avocados

Diabetic Living Magazine
Salmon-stuffed avocados

TIP: Combine affordable omega-3-rich canned salmon with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

SERVES 4

TIME 30 min

LEVEL Medium

INGREDIENTS

½ cup each non-fat plain Greek yoghurt and diced celery
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 teaspoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and ground pepper
2 cans salmon, drained, flaked, skin and bones removed
2 avocados
Chopped chives for garnish

METHOD

1.Halve avocados lengthwise, remove pip, scoop 1 tablespoon flesh from each into a small bowl.

2. To the bowl combine the remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Add salmon and toss gently. Fill each avocado with about 1/4 cup of the salmon mixture.

4. Garnish with chives. Enjoy.

