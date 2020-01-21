Some great drink options to lower your calorie intake

Now is the time to start working on that summer body, again. Hard work means you emerge from the layers of festive season joy to reveal your best self. But the weird weather is a great excuse to pop the cork on a leggy red, or take deep sips from your brandy balloon. The good news is, you don’t have to compromise these winter luxuries.

Here are some great options to lower your calorie intake this summer:

Whisky, when enjoyed neat on the rocks or with a splash of water is a relatively low-calorie drink. Similarly gin. But many people prefer these drinks with ginger ale or tonic. The good news is Woolworths stocks sugar-free tonic and ginger ale in 250ml cans. This helps cut down the sugar.

Also, try your gin with a sprig of rosemary and soda water. Whisky is also an essential ingredient in an Irish coffee (just skip the sugar and top with half the cream). Low in calories and great on its own, consider pot still brandy (the SA equivalent of cognac). Brandy also pairs well with cheese, fruits and nuts, which could make for a healthier alternative dessert.

You don’t have to give up wine: the heart and health benefits of red wine are enough to warrant at least three glasses a week.

