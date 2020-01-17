food and drink 17.1.2020 01:46 pm

Maponyane expands burger joint with new Durban location

Kaunda Selisho
Maps Maponyane | Image: Instagram

This after conducting a survey to find out which location had the most interest from potential customers.

Just over four months after opening his initial location in Linden, burger-joint owner and media personality Maps Maponyane has opened a second location in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 16 January and it was stated that the shop is located at Palm Boulevard in Gateway.

As it stands, the location is, however, only a pop-up location pending the performance of the store. Maps implored Durban residents and visitors to check out the store in order to ensure that it remains popular enough to become a permanent fixture.

Maponyane put out a survey in December to find out where people would want the next location to be.

Durban and Pretoria seemed to be the most popular suggestions.

