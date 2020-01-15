Recipe: Vegan coconut chickpea curry

Ingredients
2 tsp avocado oil or canola oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced bell pepper
1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced
1 (425g) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 ½ cups coconut curry simmer sauce
½ cup vegetable broth
4 cups baby spinach
Method
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Add onion, pepper and zucchini.
3. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables begin to brown, 5 to 6 minutes.
4. Add chickpeas, sauce and broth and bring to a simmer, stirring.
5. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 6 minutes.
6. Stir in spinach just before serving.
Tip: To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice.
Recipe supplied by Katie Webster for Eating Well
