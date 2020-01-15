Recipe: Vegan coconut chickpea curry

Ingredients

2 tsp avocado oil or canola oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced bell pepper

1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced

1 (425g) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 ½ cups coconut curry simmer sauce

½ cup vegetable broth

4 cups baby spinach

Method

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add onion, pepper and zucchini.

3. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables begin to brown, 5 to 6 minutes.

4. Add chickpeas, sauce and broth and bring to a simmer, stirring.

5. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 6 minutes.

6. Stir in spinach just before serving.

Tip: To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice.

Recipe supplied by Katie Webster for Eating Well

