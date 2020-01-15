Top 10 strangest alcohol laws in the world

It’s important to know your rights – especially when on foreign soil and the booze is flowing. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the oddest, most outdated and over-the-top laws pertaining to the consumption, distribution and production of alcohol around the world. They don’t need to be regularly enforced to be considered, they just need to be in the law books.

It’s illegal to be inebriated in a pub, England

Historic loopholes for alcohol sales, Kentucky, USA

Drinking with your spouse’s permission, Alaska, USA

Alcohol sales are limited to very specific times, Thailand

Various legal hoops, Australia

No alcohol sales in movie theatres during explicit films, Idaho, USA

Election day is dry, Turkey

Wine and beer is allowed at work, France

Needing a license to drink various states, India

You can’t take care of a cow while drunk, Scotland

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.