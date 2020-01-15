Recipe: Green piña colada smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yoghurt

1 cup frozen pineapple

1 cup kale or baby spinach

½ cup lite coconut milk (see Tip)

½ tsp vanilla extract

Unsweetened coconut flakes for garnish

Method

1. Combine yoghurt, pineapple, kale (or spinach), coconut milk and vanilla in a blender.

2. Puree until smooth.

3. Garnish with coconut flakes, if desired.

Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to one week or freeze for up to two months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

