Recipe: Green piña colada smoothie

Eating Well Magazine
Green piña colada smoothie. Picture: Supplied

Pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie.

Ingredients

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yoghurt
1 cup frozen pineapple
1 cup kale or baby spinach
½ cup lite coconut milk (see Tip)
½ tsp vanilla extract
Unsweetened coconut flakes for garnish

Method

1. Combine yoghurt, pineapple, kale (or spinach), coconut milk and vanilla in a blender.

2. Puree until smooth.

3. Garnish with coconut flakes, if desired.

Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to one week or freeze for up to two months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

