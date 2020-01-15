Recipe: Green piña colada smoothie

Ingredients
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yoghurt
1 cup frozen pineapple
1 cup kale or baby spinach
½ cup lite coconut milk (see Tip)
½ tsp vanilla extract
Unsweetened coconut flakes for garnish
Method
1. Combine yoghurt, pineapple, kale (or spinach), coconut milk and vanilla in a blender.
2. Puree until smooth.
3. Garnish with coconut flakes, if desired.
Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to one week or freeze for up to two months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.