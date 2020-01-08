Recipe: Rolled beef fillet with balsamic and red wine reduction

Ingredients

1 beef fillet (approximately 2kg), cleaned of sinews

1 bottle Cathedral Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

3 tbsp whole mixed biryani spices (coriander, fennel, star anise, cinnamon, cumin, cardamom, bay leaves and cloves)

1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon or pomegranate balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

A mix of seasonal vegetables (baby aubergines, cabbages, tender stem broccoli and green beans)

Method

1. Place all the spices in a frying pan on medium heat and toast until fragrant.

2. Put the spices in a pestle and mortar, or a jug blender, and grind into a powder.

3. Rub the spice mix into the fillet and place into a container. Pour over the bottle of Cathedral Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon and place in the fridge overnight.

4. Take the fillet out of the fridge the next day and strain the marinade into a saucepan.

5. Pour the balsamic vinegar and sugar into the saucepan with the marinade and bring to a boil. Boil the mixture until it becomes slightly thick and covers the back of a spoon.

6. You can braai the fillet or pan fry it for approximately 10 minutes per side. Let the fillet rest for about 10 minutes and slice according to your preference.

7. You can grill the vegetables on the braai or on a griddle pan until charred but still crispy.

8. Place fillet slices on a platter. Pour over the hot balsamic reduction and serve with the grilled vegetables.

Recipe supplied by Cathedral Cellar

