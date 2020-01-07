 
 
Recipe: Pepper-cumin cookies

Molly O’Neill c.2019 The New York Times Company
A recipe for pepper-cumin cookies. (Craig Lee/The New York Times)

These cookies combine the banality of white sugar with the intensity of black pepper, the tartness of lemon zest and the pungency of cumin.

When served with fruit — fresh, roasted or stewed — they will emphasise the fruit’s natural sugariness. But when accompanied by a strong cheese like Roquefort or Stilton, the cookies turn indisputably sweet. Alone, they’re a delightful combination of savoury-sweet-spicy, reminiscent of a rosemary shortbread. TIME: 25 MINUTES YIELD: 30 COOKIES 2 cups all-purpose flour 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, cracked 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, cracked 1 cup unsalted butter, softened slightly and cut into pieces 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Put...
