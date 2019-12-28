 
 
Recipe: classic gougères

Melissa Clark c.2019 The New York Times Company
A RECIPE FOR CLASSIC GOUGÈRES. (Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times)

These classic gougères are cheesier than many others, with a crunchy, salty crust from a sprinkling of Parmesan just before baking.

Take care to serve these straight from the oven when they are still hot and a little gooey in the centre. If you want to make these ahead, you can freeze them after forming them into balls, but before baking (it’s easiest to freeze them directly on the baking sheet if you’ve got the freezer space). Then bake them while still frozen, adding a few minutes onto the baking time. TIME: 45 MINUTES YIELD: 5 1/2 DOZEN 4 tablespoons/55 grams unsalted butter (1/2 stick) 1⁄2 teaspoon fine sea salt 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper 1 cup/135 grams bread flour 4...
