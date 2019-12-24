SA MCC continues it’s global recognition

Okay, it’s finally here. You might have your year-end bonus in your bank account and there’s a lot of celebrating to do. Be it Christmas or just the fact that shops shut down and you have to take R&R (rest and recreation).

In 2019 SA MCC (methode cap classique) continued it’s global recognition – and here are three you should look at:

Anna Christina MCC

The story of a showpiece vineyard has been captured in a new, premium MCC now included in the flagship Sense of Place range, launched this year from Stellenbosch Hills. The 2018 Anna Christina MCC is made in limited quantity of 100% chardonnay from a top-performing Stellenbosch vineyard.

Anna Christina was the vivacious oldest daughter of Antonie Vlotman, a well-known Stellenbosch wine pioneer and the first wine farmer in the Vlottenburg area that is home to Stellenbosch Hills. The 2018 Anna Christina MCC is available from the cellar door and exclusive wine retailers around the country, as well as on the wine lists of leading restaurants. It sells for around R195 a bottle.

Steenberg 1682 Brut chardonnay MCC

This richly layered blanc de blanc is an elegant MCC crafted in the time-honoured French tradition of secondary bottle fermentation that gives rise to its fine mousse and finesse. It is available at leading outlets countrywide and sells at the cellar door for R205.

Tokara 2012

The family-owned Stellenbosch wine estate known for elegant wines with understated flair, has released the second vintage of its ultra-stylish MCC. The 2012 vintage is a blanc de blanc gold medallist at the 2019 Amorim Cap Classique Challenge and boats a 94/100 rating from respected British master of wine Tim Atkin. Worth the cellar door price of R650.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.