Recipe: Picnic loaf for Christmas celebrations

This recipe serves six to eight people.

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Resting time: Two hours to overnight

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1 crusty round or oval white loaf (needs to be quite a deep loaf)

4 to 6 tablespoons of Staffords Mint Sauce, Staffords Old Style Mustard or Staffords Cranberry Jelly

Leftover cooked beef, lamb, pork or turkey, thinly sliced

Leftover cooked chipolata sausages, thinly sliced lengthways (optional)

Leftover cooked stuffing, thinly sliced (optional)

Fresh lettuce or baby spinach leaves

Tomatoes, thinly sliced

Roasted red peppers from a jar

Provolone, thinly sliced.

Method

Carefully slice the top off the loaf and pull out most of the bread, leaving just a thin layer attached to the crust (be careful not to break the crust).

Depending on which leftover meat you are using, spread the Staffords sauce of your choice inside the loaf. Fill with layers of meat, sausage, cold stuffing, lettuce or spinach, tomatoes, peppers and provolone, seasoning with salt and freshly ground black pepper as you build the filling.

When full, replace the top of the bread and wrap tightly in foil. Place in the fridge with a weight on top and leave for a few hours or overnight.

Cut into thick slices and serve with extra Staffords sauce.

Serve and enjoy.

Originally appeared on Midrand Reporter

