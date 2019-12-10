These SA restaurants are among the best in the world

After bowing out from the running at the Eat Out Awards this year, Restaurant Mosiac at The Orient is now a global competitor when it comes to food destinations, along with The Test Kitchen.

The two restaurants feature in the top 200 of the latest La Liste. Eleven South African restaurants feature on the list this year, and as La Liste is considered as one of best curated and scored restaurant guides, it’s quite an achievement.

Chef Chantel Dartnall from Restaurant Mosiac was among 60 top chefs from around the globe invited to attend the annual La Liste World Restaurant Awards in Paris last week, where Mosiac was named the official country winner and highest-ranking restaurant in SA with a score of 94.00.

1. Restaurant Mosiac

• La Liste score: 94.00

• Price: R1,095 for the Market Degustation menu without wine or nonalcoholic pairings.

• Menu: Called Sakura, it is inspired by the cherry blossoms in Japan, symbolising renewal and optimism.

Stand-out dishes include the first course’s Oysters and Pearls with Knysna oysters, tapioca and Caviar d’Aquitaine; and Ohmi Wagyu, featuring Purdon wagyu Angus beef, braised tongue and caramelised sweetbreads.

A favourite at Mosiac is the bread selection with mosbolletjies and the restaurant’s signature anchovy butter always getting “oohs” and “ahhs”.

2. The Test Kitchen

• La Liste score: 94.00

• Price: R2,050 for The Light Room menu with no wine or tea pairings.

• Menu: Dishes include lobster salad, pap en vleis, and butter-poached kingklip with chestnut jam.

3. La Colombe

• La Liste score: 90.50

• Price: Reduced chef’s lunch menu starts at R1,300 with no pairings.

• Menu: Starting with a lamb roti with burned lime, to mussels with passion fruit and Kerala-style duck.

4. Greenhouse – at CellarsHohenort

• La Liste score: 90.50

• Price: R550 for the lunch menu with no pairings.

• Menu: With an amazing start of False Bay canapes, the a la carte selections is diverse, including flavourful dishes for vegetarians. You get a first course, mains and dessert, ending with greenhouse petit fours.

5. Wolfgat

• La Liste score: 89.50

• Price: R850 with no pairings.

• Menu: Kobus van der Merwe’s signature Strandveld food menu comprises a series of tasting dishes presented in seven courses.

What other SA restaurants on La Liste cost

Camphors

La Liste score: 87.50.

87.50. Price: R645 for a reduced tasting menu with no pairings.

The Restaurant at Waterkloof

La Liste score: 83.00

83.00 Price: R850 for four-course tasting menu.

DW 11-13

La Liste score: 83.00

83.00 Price: R650 for four-course lunch menu.

The Pot Luck Club

La liste score: 82.50

82.50 Price: Under R200 for a main course (tapas-style menu).

Indochine at Delaire Graff Estate

La Liste score: 79.50

79.50 Price: R955 for nine-course selection.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.