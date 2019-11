Ingredients

50ml white rum

6 to 8 leaves of mint

Soda water

1 lime cut into wedges

35ml sugar syrup

Method

1. Muddle mint, syrup and 2 or 3 lime wedges in glass.

2. Fill glass with crushed ice.

3. Add rum and top with soda water.

4. Garnish with sprig of mint and lime slice.

Recipe supplied by Tall Ships Bar at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani

