Recipe: Garlic & rosemary roast beef with horseradish sauce

Ingredients

1.4kg boneless beef eye of round roast

1 tsp salt, divided

¾ tsp ground pepper, divided

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 shallot, minced (¼ cup)

2 tbsp minced fresh rosemary

3 cloves garlic, minced, plus 1 clove grated, divided

1 cup non-fat plain Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp prepared horseradish

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

1. Preheat oven to 205°C.

2. Season roast with ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

3. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Add the roast and cook, turning every few minutes, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

5. Combine butter, shallot, rosemary and minced garlic; spread on top of the roast.

6. Roast until a thermometer inserted in the centre of the meat registers 51-54°C for medium-rare, 35 to 40 minutes.

7. Transfer the roast to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

8. Whisk grated garlic, yoghurt, horseradish, mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl.

9. Season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

10. Slice the beef thinly and serve with the sauce.

Tip: If you don’t have a large ovenproof skillet, you can brown the roast in a large skillet and transfer it to a roasting pan.

Recipe supplied by Lauren Grant

