RECIPE: Savoury Saturday Sundowners

Citizen reporter
Roku Negroni cocktail | Image: Supplied

For the cocktail lover with a more savoury palette.

With spring coming up, we thought what better way than to sip on a G&T, or better yet – one of several cocktails than with these savoury versions courtesy of Roku Gin.

If you’re looking for a savoury cocktail to enjoy, indulge in either the Roku Negroni with flavours of Umeshu, Campari and orange or the Roku Sour that combines Matcha and Yuzu.

Refreshing Roku tonic | Image: Supplied

1 – Refreshing Roku Tonic

Roku                      30m
Tonic                     120ml
Ginger sticks      +

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

For a more refreshing option, delight in their Roku Sonic – a twist on the classic with the addition of soda water. The most refreshing of them all is their signature serve, the Roku Tonic, a Japanese spin on the classic G&T with the garnishing of ginger.

2 – Roku Negroni

Roku                      30m
Umeshu               15ml
Campari               15ml
Orange twist      +

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

