RECIPE: Savoury Saturday Sundowners

With spring coming up, we thought what better way than to sip on a G&T, or better yet – one of several cocktails than with these savoury versions courtesy of Roku Gin.

If you’re looking for a savoury cocktail to enjoy, indulge in either the Roku Negroni with flavours of Umeshu, Campari and orange or the Roku Sour that combines Matcha and Yuzu.

1 – Refreshing Roku Tonic

Roku 30m

Tonic 120ml

Ginger sticks +

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

For a more refreshing option, delight in their Roku Sonic – a twist on the classic with the addition of soda water. The most refreshing of them all is their signature serve, the Roku Tonic, a Japanese spin on the classic G&T with the garnishing of ginger.

2 – Roku Negroni

Roku 30m

Umeshu 15ml

Campari 15ml

Orange twist +

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

