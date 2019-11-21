5 South African cookbooks you need in your kitchen

Food – the common denominator that brings humanity together. It’s also a very personal thing. We all carry family recipes in our hearts, or have fond memories tied to one dish. South African food stories are, however, incredibly diverse – a melting pot of ideas, flavours and styles. When it comes to our food, the Rainbow Nation moniker holds true. From Malay, European and African influences, South African food is diverse and incredibly varied. You just need to look at the cookbooks we have available to see how we’ve become united by what we eat. These are five of the...

Food – the common denominator that brings humanity together. It’s also a very personal thing.

We all carry family recipes in our hearts, or have fond memories tied to one dish. South African food stories are, however, incredibly diverse – a melting pot of ideas, flavours and styles.

When it comes to our food, the Rainbow Nation moniker holds true.

From Malay, European and African influences, South African food is diverse and incredibly varied. You just need to look at the cookbooks we have available to see how we’ve become united by what we eat.

These are five of the best books for cooks to get a new generation involved with the food of South Africa. All the authors are based in the country, and all have fantastic ideas for meals that make a house a home.

Food stories

Rating: ★★★★★

Author: Tebo and Lebo Ndala

Publisher: Human and Rousseau

ISBN: 9780798178785

When these Mamelodi sisters put together Food Stories they set out to make South Africans realise that cooking is not a chore, it’s a joy.

These recipes are clean and simple. It’s food presented brilliantly.

The South African-American chapter, where the Ndala twins merges local favourites with global delights, is great. The boerewors corn dogs are a revelation, and will get the nod at your next braai. They also take on dishes from Thailand and even dabble in healthy options.

If you want to see what young people think about when they think food – this book will give you a clear picture.

Meals

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Christine Capendale

Publisher: Human and Rousseau

ISBN: 9778079178167

Effortless. For many people describing cooking does not include that word, but Capendale is here to change that.

From planning meals, investing in pantry staples, creating one-pot dishes or making a meal that involves no cooking at all, this book is a reluctant home cook’s best friend.

From making olive tapenade (a great idea for a Christmas gift) to mango, ginger and mascarpone tartlets, nothing is overwhelming or presented in a way that will drive your anxiety level up.

The book is also filled with healthy meals perfect for summer entertaining, and a few sauces you can make ahead of time.

Dijo

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Lesego Semenya

Publisher: Jacana

ISBN: 9781431426874

I sat at a party once with a coworker who made fun of me for talking about pretentious things like airing red wine. On paper it sounds elitist, but one does it because even cheaper wines taste better when air activates them, opening up the flavours.

Semenya does the same, debunking the idea that words like ‘‘granita’’ or making pasta is being above it all.

In fact, in Dijo, Semenya does something rare – showing how ‘‘fancy’’ food is quite earthy and unscary. I mean he married magwinya with liver pâté and it’s a revelation.

Also his smoorsnoek with croutons might be your next family favourite at New Year.

Share

Rating: ★★★★★

Author: Erreida du Toit

Publisher: Penguin Random House

ISBN: 9781432309848

Errieda du Toit knows what South Africans like, and Share is one of those treasure troves of South Africanisms in the kitchen. It’s a tribute to humble culinary sources.

Think a treat from a can, food cooked in the electric frying pan (the peach chicken made with canned peaches is a delight) to the humble Cremora tart.

There’s also a few retro throwbacks that can go down a treat if you’re entertaining. The salmon mousse made with tinned salmon and mayonnaise will take you back.

Summer Food

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Tjaart Walraven

Publisher: Penguin Random House

ISBN: 9781432309534

He’s known for saying “I’ve got flavour” on the Great South African Bake Off, but in Summer Food it’s more about sharing food and cooking tips. It’s a well-rounded guide to polished entertaining and making elevated dishes that aren’t too hard to master.

Summer Food is also practical, from how to debone a leg of lamb to searing the perfect tuna, there’s nothing Walraven doesn’t guide you through.

If you plan to use your year-end bonus on entertaining, you need this book.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.