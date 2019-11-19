Recipe: Turkish delight

This recipe goes down a treat with Graham Beck Brut Rosé.

Ingredients

4 cups (880g) sugar

375ml (1 ½ cups) water

15ml (3 tsp) lemon juice

250ml (1 cup) corn flour

5ml (1 tsp) cream of tartare

750ml (3 cups) water

5ml (1 tsp) rose water

A few drops pink food colouring

For cutting

125ml (½ cup) icing sugar

60ml (¼ cup) corn flour

Method

1. Place the sugar, water and lemon juice in a saucepan over low heat until the sugar dissolves.

2. Brush the sides of the saucepan with water to dissolve sugar on the sides.

3. As soon as all the sugar is dissolved, increase heat to medium high and boil for 10 minutes or until sugar reaches 115°-118°C (soft ball stage).

4. Remove from heat until needed.

5. Combine the corn flour, cream of tartare and water in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Cook until it turns a “gloopy” consistency.

6. Add the sugar syrup slowly while stirring continuously. Cook for 40-45 minutes or until the mixture has a see-through consistency.

7. Stir through the rose water and pink food colouring, and pour into prepared tin. Leave to set overnight.

8. Sift the icing sugar and corn flour together. Sift some of the mixture over the surface of the Turkish delight.

9. Place onto a clean surface dusted with icing sugar corn flour mixture.

10. Cut into blocks and dust in more icing sugar mixture before serving.

Recipe supplied by Graham Beck

