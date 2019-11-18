food and drink 18.11.2019 05:15 pm

Kate Hudson launches own vodka brand

AFP Relaxnews
Kate Hudson launches own vodka brand

Kate Hudson launches King St. Vodka. Picture: King St. Vodka

King St. Vodka will compete against Channing Tatum’s vodka brand Born and Bred Vodka.

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to enter the booze biz after stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Drake.

Hudson has launched King St. Vodka, named after her former home on King Street in New York City where the actress hosted friends for cocktails and dinner parties.

Crafted in Santa Barbara, the spirit is distilled seven times, uses alkaline water and is gluten-free. The result is a clean, smooth taste with a hint of vanilla flavour, makers of the spirit say.

King St. Vodka from Kate Hudson. Picture: King St. Vodka

“I have always found the spirits industry fascinating, and I love Dirty Vodka Martinis,” Hudson said in a press release.

“The creative side of me thought it would be a fun challenge to develop a vodka for my palate, and in a beautiful package that I would love to have on my bar and share with friends.

“The businessperson in me is now looking forward to the challenge of building a brand in an entirely new industry.”

Hudson is the latest in a long line of celebrities to parlay their star power into a wine, spirit or liquor.

Mod Sélection Champagne by Drake.

Parker, Barrymore and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have all launched their own wines, while Ryan Reynolds, Drake, George Clooney and Justin Timberlake own spirits brands.

King St. Vodka will compete against Channing Tatum’s vodka brand Born and Bred Vodka, produced at Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho.

King St. Vodka retails for $24.99 (R370).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Distillery 031 captures the taste of Durban in spirit form 30.9.2019
Cassper Nyovest spends R2,200 per bottle on 100 bottles of vodka 10.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 