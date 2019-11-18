Kate Hudson launches own vodka brand

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to enter the booze biz after stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Drake.

Hudson has launched King St. Vodka, named after her former home on King Street in New York City where the actress hosted friends for cocktails and dinner parties.

Crafted in Santa Barbara, the spirit is distilled seven times, uses alkaline water and is gluten-free. The result is a clean, smooth taste with a hint of vanilla flavour, makers of the spirit say.

“I have always found the spirits industry fascinating, and I love Dirty Vodka Martinis,” Hudson said in a press release.

“The creative side of me thought it would be a fun challenge to develop a vodka for my palate, and in a beautiful package that I would love to have on my bar and share with friends.

“The businessperson in me is now looking forward to the challenge of building a brand in an entirely new industry.”

Hudson is the latest in a long line of celebrities to parlay their star power into a wine, spirit or liquor.

Parker, Barrymore and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have all launched their own wines, while Ryan Reynolds, Drake, George Clooney and Justin Timberlake own spirits brands.

King St. Vodka will compete against Channing Tatum’s vodka brand Born and Bred Vodka, produced at Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho.

King St. Vodka retails for $24.99 (R370).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.